Striping Work to Close Benton County Road 3 Overnights

SAUK RAPIDS -- Nighttime road closures are planned for a busy corridor in Sauk Rapids.

Get our free mobile app

Intermittent closures are scheduled to start Monday evening on Benton County Road 3 to allow workers to install new pavement striping. The road will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The closures will be repeated on subsequent nights until the work is completed later in the week.

The work zone is from 2nd Avenue near downtown Sauk Rapids and continues eastward out to Mayhew Lake Road. The road will be closed in sections between major intersections and will change throughout the night.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us