Willmar Man Hurt After Rolling Stolen Vehicle
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man had minor injuries after crashing a stolen vehicle.
The Willmar Police Department says just after midnight on New Year's morning they were called to the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast on a report of a theft of a jeep from a home.
At about 12:30 a.m. an officer on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle. Before the officer could activate the lights and sirens on his squad car the vehicle took off.
The stolen vehicle eventually went onto the athletic field at the Area Learning Center where it sustained severe damage after hitting the curb, a tree, and a fire hydrant before rolling over.
The suspect ran but was caught by officers. He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with minor injuries and then transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail.
The suspect is a 22-year-old Willmar man.
