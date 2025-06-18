When you think of Stillwater, Minnesota, you no doubt think of several things.

Fun along the picturesque St. Croix River with breathtaking views. Antique and specialty shops. Great bars, restaurants and breweries.

And best of all -- in my estimation -- the treats.

Hand-dipped chocolates, fudges, ice creams, popsicles, popcorns and candies -- all the naughty stuff that summers are made of.

And Stillwater has no lack of places to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The folks at Discover Stillwater keenly understand that and have created a summertime promotion to spread the word about this part of their city identity.

Explore the Stillwater Treats Trail in 2025

The "Treats Trail" is back again this summer, basically a promotion/contest/guide to yumminess at 9 Stillwater storefronts.

How does it work?

Visit any of the shops on this printable Treats Trail Map.

Take a selfie of you enjoying your sweet treat and post it on social media with the hashtag #StillwaterTreatsTrail .

. Tag the location.

Each post counts as an entry into the weekly giveaways. All kinds of stuff from local merchants, restaurants and attractions.

Treats in Stillwater are the cherry on top

"Stillwater is known for its charming shops and culinary creativity," says Kelly Nygaard, President/CEO at Discover Stillwater.

"The Treats Trail gives visitors another delicious reason to explore more of town and celebrate summer with a little indulgence."

Sweet!