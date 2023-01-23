A Minnesota Team Just Won The World Snow Sculpting Championship’s In Stillwater!

It only makes sense that the winning team at the World Snow Sculpting Championships held this past week in Stillwater came from a state that gets snow, what's even better is that the winning team came from Minnesota.

A big congrats to all of the teams that competed in the 2nd annual snow sculpting championships, as teams from around the world were competing for the title of 'World's Best Snow Sculptors'. The USA took two of the top three places, and a team from Wisconsin won the "People's Choice" award.

1st place: United States, Minnesota, Team House of Thune 2nd place - United States, Florida, Team Flozen 3rd place - Turkey, Team Turkish People’s Choice: United States, Wisconsin Sculptora Borealis

Judging: -1st - 3rd Place: Sculptors judge the competing sculptures and cannot vote for their own - People's Choice Award is voted on by the public

Congrats to all of our amazing teams. This is an incredible event Stillwater is honored to host.

The team from Minnesota hails from the Twin Cities with artists Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, Jason Arney-O'Neil, and David Aichinger being on the winning team.

Team House of Thune member David Aichinger was also dealt a blow during the competition last week when a fire damaged a business he is involved with.

The winning teams ended up taking home some medals and cash prizes that ranged from $4,000 - $1,000.

I was there on Saturday BEFORE they were judged and it was INCREDIBLE.