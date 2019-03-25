‘Stick build’, Tulip Bloom Coming to MN Landscape Arboretum

CHANHASSEN -- If you're anxious for spring to arrive in full bloom the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is a good place to be. Spokeswoman Susie Hopper says one of their highlights is the annual tulip bloom.

We will have 38,000 tulips in full bloom that will be in the colors of "Bright Sunshiny Days" of red, orange, yellow and a pop of blue that represents the sky.

Hopper says the tulips should start to bloom in early April and last through Mother's Day.

Famed stick artist Patrick Dougherty will be creating another sculpture in Minnesota this spring. He has been commissioned to do a monumental stick build at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Construction starts on May 6th and will conclude on May 24th.

People can come here between May 6th and the conclusion on May 24th and watch Patrick and his team of volunteers make this beautiful structure.

Hopper says the structure will stay at the arboretum for at least two years. You might remember that Dougherty built a stick structure at St. John's University in Collegeville in the fall of 2012.

Every third Monday of each month is Free Day at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

A new attraction this year is the Three Mile Walk, which starts and ends at the Oswald Visitor Center.

If you're looking to do something special for Easter or Mother's Day, they'll be offering their lavish brunches again this year.