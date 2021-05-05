Stearns County Seeking Input on Proposed Feedlot Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is looking for public input on proposed changes to their feedlot setback requirements.

As part of the update to the county's comprehensive plan, the county is considering a handful of changes. One of the most notable changes would be to reduce the current 700-foot setback between homes and feedlots to 500 feet when the animal units are between 10 and less than 100. Feedlots with animal units of 100 or more would stay at a 700-foot setback.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on May 18th as part of their regular board meeting.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, there will be no in-person testimony. If you'd like to send comments in an email, you can send them to Becky Schlorf before May 11th. The comments will then be included in the packet of information for commissioners.

If you'd like to call in during the public hearing or use your computer to provide live testimony, you can contact Deborah Heim in the Environmental Services Office at (320) 656-3613 or email her to set up the process.

If you'd like to learn more about the proposed changes, visit the Public Notices Tab on the Stearns County website.