CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you.

The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm.

Pete Nyblom, TSM Pete Nyblom, TSM loading...

CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH

You will be able to tour all of the different parts of the building including the courtrooms, inside the dome, and see displays with historic photos, newspaper articles, and blueprints of the original courthouse.

Learn about the tunnel system, presidential visits, the architecture of the building and many other interesting facts about this amazing piece of history that is still in operation today.

Get our free mobile app

ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Some of the fun activities that will be happening that day include:

Live music

Courthouse Bingo for the kids

Courthouse Trivia

A Scavenger hunt for all ages

Find the Gavel game

Activity table with coloring pages, puzzles, and word searches

Face painting

Sheriff giveaways for the kids

Meet and take photos with the K-9s

Talk with a Deputy and see all the cool gadgets they have with them each and every day

See an old Sheriff's squad car, new squad cars, and other equipment that is used by the Sheriff's department.

There will be Selfie Stations with Props available for pictures

The event will also include prizes, food and beverages, and food trucks! Yum!

THE COURTHOUSE WANTS YOUR STORIES

The Courthouse Staff also wants to hear from you. They would love for you to share your Courthouse story before the event, so it can be a part of the celebration. Perhaps it was a wedding, adoption, or something else that drew you to the beautiful building, your stories are welcome. Feel free to contact the courthouse and send them your story and pictures to them at info@co.stearns.mn.us.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way