Stearns County Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Albany man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was under the influence of sleeping pills.

Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless victim.

The rape happened at the woman's home on January 2021.

Court records show the woman underwent a sexual assault examination the following day. She told investigators that she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her.

Records show she was unable to fend him off and fell asleep again. When she regained consciousness, she found evidence of sexual assault and contacted the police.

Repp will be sentenced on January 30th.

