Stearns County Commits $1-Million to YMCA Water Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has stepped forward to support a planned outdoor water park at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA.
Officials at the YMCA and the fundraising group asked the county for a $3-million donation to the project, but commissioners agreed to a lower amount of $1-million.
The county will use some American Rescue Plan Act dollars for their contribution.
The regional outdoor water park is estimated to cost $24-million and depending on the fundraising campaign, construction could begin as soon as next spring.
