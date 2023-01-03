Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the county to adopt a local option sales tax to fund a new jail and Justice Center.

If lawmakers approve the request, voters would need to approve the measure before it would go into effect.

Stearns County is asking for a 0.375% sales tax, or in other words, a 3/8 of a cent sales tax.

The new Justice Center would house a new jail, sheriff's office, and court facilities. It's estimated to cost between $260-million and $310-million.

Get our free mobile app

The sales tax is estimated to generate approximately $14-million a year and would cover the annual debt service payments on a 30-year bond.

If the tax is enacted, the county says there would be no impact on the county's annual levy or property taxes.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back