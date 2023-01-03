Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail

Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the county to adopt a local option sales tax to fund a new jail and Justice Center.

If lawmakers approve the request, voters would need to approve the measure before it would go into effect.

Stearns County is asking for a 0.375% sales tax, or in other words, a 3/8 of a cent sales tax.

The new Justice Center would house a new jail, sheriff's office, and court facilities. It's estimated to cost between $260-million and $310-million.

The sales tax is estimated to generate approximately $14-million a year and would cover the annual debt service payments on a 30-year bond.

If the tax is enacted, the county says there would be no impact on the county's annual levy or property taxes.

