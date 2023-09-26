Stearns County Passes 2024 Preliminary Budget
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County's spending is going up by 4.64% in 2024, leading to a 2.71% levy increase.
The county will capture a tax base that is going up by more than 10% due to new construction and decertified TIF Districts.
Meanwhile, home valuations are also going up by an estimated 8% and agriculture is expected to increase by 23%.
A home valued at $162,000 would see county taxes go up $16 next year or nearly 3%. A home valued at approximately $259,000 will see a $19 tax increase or by 2%.
Stearns County's 2024 budget is just over $190-million. It will be certified at the Tuth-in-Taxation meeting on November 28th.
