Stearns County Closes Highway Department to the Public

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Highway Department is closing to the public.

This action follows the direction of the Governor's Executive Orders and the emergency declaration issued by the Stearns County Board of Commissioners.

Because of the amount of foot traffic, the county has closed the building to the public until further notice.

Highway Department staff will continue providing all services including road maintenance.

Business can be conducted online, through email or by phone. The email is highway@co.stearns.mn.us and the phone number is (320) 255-6180.

