Stearns County Asking MnDOT to Conduct Speed Study in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Stearns County is asking the Minnesota Department of Transportation to conduct a speed study on a county road in Cold Spring.

County commissioners approved a request by the city of Cold Spring to review the speed limit on County Road 50 between County Road 2 and 158th Avenue on the west side of ROCORI High School.

Currently, the speed limit is 30-miles-per-hour from County Road 2 to just north of 6th Street North and then immediately changes to 55-miles-per-hour.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says they don't make a recommendation to MnDOT on what the speed limit should be, but she says the city has concerns about the 55-mile-per-hour speed limit by the tennis courts and ball fields in that area.

Teich says it may take up to a year to receive the results.