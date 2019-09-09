Stearns County to Consider Requests for Speed Studies

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to adopt two resolutions requesting speed studies in the county.

Any speed study must be approved by Minnesota's Transportation Commissioner.

The first speed study will be to request a lower speed limit of 30-miles-per-hour on County Road 137 between the Waite Park city limits and 2nd Avenue South. The current speed limit is 45-miles-per-hour and a signed petition from residents along that corridor prompted the request.

The second speed study was requested by the city of Melrose to look at traffic speeds on Highway 65 between 11th Avenue East and County Road 157 primarily because of the expansion of Jennie-O and the resulting truck traffic.

Typically, a speed study can take months to complete after they are approved.