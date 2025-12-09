ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is clarifying a recent mailing about absentee voting. The county says residents may have received a prefilled permanent absentee voting application in the mail from Integrity Minnesota, and while the application is not endorsed by the county, it is legal under Minnesota election law.

If the application is legal, can I fill it out?

If voters choose to complete the application and return it to the Stearns County Elections Office, they are requesting to automatically receive a ballot by mail for every election in their voting district. The county says while the mailing is legal, it is important for voters to know the application did not originate from it, and they encourage people to carefully review it and contact the election office with any questions.

What else do I need to know?

The county says other key information for voters to know is:

--Election Mail Is Not Forwarded: If you are a seasonal resident or “snowbird,” your ballot will be sent to your primary residence. It will not be forwarded to a temporary address.

--Opting Out of Permanent Absentee Status: If you are on the permanent absentee list and wish to opt out, you must submit a written request to the Stearns County Elections Office.

--Requests can be submitted by mail or email to:

Mail: Stearns County Elections Office, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park, MN 56387 or Email: elections@stearnscountymn.gov

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt