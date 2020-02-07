Stearns Commissioners to Consider Park Land Acquisition

SARTELL -- A piece of land currently in a family trust could become part of Mississippi River County Park.

Stearns County Commissioners will consider the topic at their Tuesday meeting.

The just under 75-acre parcel of undeveloped land sits north of the park. Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says the potential acquisition is in a "very preliminary stage."

Mississippi River County Park is made up of 230 acres along 1.3 miles of the Mississippi River.