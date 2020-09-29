State: Six Traffic Deaths this Past Weekend
UNDATED -- Traffic deaths are on the rise in Minnesota. The Department of Public Safety says six people were killed on Minnesota roads over this past weekend, two were motorcyclists, one pedestrian, and three passengers in cars.
At least three of the six deaths involved alcohol.
The state says preliminary reports show 285 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared with 263 by this same time last year.
