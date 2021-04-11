State Reports 13 COVID-19 Deaths, One in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,784 new positive cases on Sunday.

The state's cumulative totals now stand at 6,957 and 542,053 respectively.

Locally, one death and 141 cases were reported. Stearns County reported the death of a resident in their late 70s along with 63 new cases.

Sherburne County reported 59 cases, and Benton County reported 19.

Health officials say over 8.6 million tests have been completed and over 1.3 million Minnesotans have completed a vaccine series.

