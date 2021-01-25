State Makes Changes to COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program

ST. PAUL -- There have been some changes made for this second week of Minnesota's pilot COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Adults 65 years of age and older will have an extended 24-hour window to pre-register for a randomized opportunity to be selected. Beginning at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday you can go to the state's website or you can call and sign-up.

If you're unable to register online you can call 833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is not a first-come-first-serve system.

Everyone who is currently on the waitlist from the first week will automatically be pre-registered to be randomly selected this week. You can only pre-register one time and the system will automatically remove any duplicates.

If you are selected and cannot use your appointment, another person on the pre-registration list will be randomly selected for that appointment.

People who are randomly selected will be notified on Wednesday.

Only about 8,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to Minnesotans 65 and over at the pilot clinics this week.

Additionally, a mass vaccination pilot event for Twin Cities metro area teachers, school staff and child care providers will be at Xcel Energy Center this week. The state is allocating 15,000 Moderna vaccine doses to be administered Thursday through Monday.

