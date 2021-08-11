Minnesota Requiring Vaccine or Regular Testing for Employees

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota state employees are not being required to get vaccinated but will have to meet certain requirements before returning to the workplace.

Governor Tim Walz announced today Wednesday that employees at all state agencies will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or take part in regular COVID testing in order to return to work. Walz says employees working in person have until September 8th to show proof of their vaccination status.

Employees who choose not to get the vaccine will not be required to but will need to get a negative COVID-19 test result at least once each week to continue working in person.

The State of Minnesota is one of a growing number of private and public sector employers tightening requirements on vaccines in the workplace.

