The Associated Press High School football ranking have been released for this week. Sauk Rapids-Rice moved from #9 to #8 in Class 5A. The Storm are 6-1 and will host Monticello at 7:00 Wednesday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.

In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked #2, Becker is #4, Rocori is #8, Willmar is tied at #10 and Princeton received votes. Rocori is 5-2 and they will close the season Wednesday night at Big Lake.

In Class 3A Milaca is ranked #8 with New London-Spicer ranked #9. Pequot Lakes received votes.

In Class 2A Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked #6, Kimball is #7 and Osakis received votes.