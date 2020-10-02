State Begins Listing Schools With COVID Outbreaks

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has once again confirmed over 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in a day. The Minnesota Department of Health says they confirmed another 1,184 cases Thursday.

Stearns County has 28 new cases, Sherburne County 20, and Benton County seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now just over 101,000. Over 90,400 of those cases are no longer in isolation. Nearly 7,800 people have required hospitalization, with over 2,100 of them being admitted to the ICU.

The state has 10 additional deaths bringing the total up to 2,059.

Starting Friday the state is also listing cases in Pre-K through 12th-grade schools that have had five or more cases in a two-week period. On the list so far are Brainerd Senior High (Crow Wing County), Albert Lea Senior High (Freeborn County), Isanti Middle School (Isanti County), Fairmont Jr and Sr High School (Martin County), Martin Luther High School (Martin County), St. Paul Lutheran School (Martin County), and Hinckley Elementary (Pine County). This list will be updated weekly on Thursdays.