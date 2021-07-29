State Announces $100 Reward for COVID Vaccination

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans age 12 and older who roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine from Friday through August 15.

With the Delta variant pushing cases up in Minnesota and across the country, the Governor is joining a national effort – outlined in the President's speech today – to fight the rise of COVID-19 as fall approaches and students go back to school.

Governor Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, will seek legislative approval for additional funding to sustain the program for its duration, and will work with the State Legislature, foundations, and nonprofits on a public-private partnership to stand up a subsequent grant program to provide Minnesotans, especially those in vulnerable and underserved communities, real-time incentives to get their shot.

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their $100 at: mn.gov/covid19. More details will be announced soon.