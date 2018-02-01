Sta-Fit Acquires Midtown Fitness

ST. CLOUD -- Midtown Fitness Center in St. Cloud is under new ownership.

The club has been bought by Sta-Fit and will be re-branded as Sta-Fit Midtown.

Owners Trevor Goodwin and Mike Balfanz bought the Sartell and St. Cloud Sta-Fit clubs this past summer from longtime owner Brad Kloss. Goodwin says the opportunity to buy Midtown was one they couldn't pass up.

"It just made sense. From a business standpoint the numbers worked out, it's a nice addition to what we have in Sartell and St. Cloud, they have things these clubs don't and it was time to bring Midtown into the family."

Midtown Fitness offers several features new and current members will enjoy such as a pool, hot tub, sauna, racquetball courts, basketball court, and an indoor track.

Goodwin says they have already begun bringing new life into the health club by making some minor renovations and soon updating the equipment.

"Our goal is to go in and reinvest some money into the club in both equipment and the facility itself and when we are done I feel it will rank right up there with the St. Cloud and Sartell clubs."

Goodwin says they hope to have the upgrades done over the next several months. He says with the move they are also looking to hire more staff at all three clubs.