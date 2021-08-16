St. Thomas Student Charged in Child Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul woman has been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to court documents, from May 2020 through December 2020, 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina, and co-defendant 30-year-old Anton Lazzaro, conspired with each other and others to recruit and solicit six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

Castro Medina, who was arrested on Thursday, in Okaloosa County, Florida, made her initial appearance earlier Monday in U.S. District Court in Pensacola, Florida.

Based on the evidence obtained in this investigation, authorities believe there may be additional victims of the alleged conduct. Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at 763-569-8000.

