St. Paul Man Faces Gun Charge After Stearns County Traffic Stop

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Paul man is charged in Stearns County District Court after a traffic stop turned up drugs, a gun, and ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer stopped 31-year-old Andrew Strenke on I-94 in Melrose. Records show Strenke was clocked going 97-miles-per-hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

The officer said Strenke's license was revoked and he could smell marijuana in the car. Strenke was allegedly showing increased signs of being under the influence of drugs during the roadside test.

The officer says at one point Strenke admitted there were drugs in the car and a drug-sniffing dog was called in.

Police found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine and pipe near the driver's seat. In the trunk, officers recovered a handgun, several magazines of ammunition, and a gun cleaning kit.

Court records show Strenke is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition due to previous convictions.

Strenke is now charged with illegal possession of a gun and felony drug possession.