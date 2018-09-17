St. Paul Man Arrested After Short Chase in Becker

BECKER -- A St. Paul man led police on a short foot chase through Becker Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. in the 13000 block of 1st Street. Police Chief Brett Baloun says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Authorities arrived to find a man at the home. The man gave police a false name, then ran from the scene on foot.

Police chased the man to the 13000 block of Sunset Drive, where he was found hiding under a deck.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody. He's been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Allen-Thompson .

Allen-Thompson was taken to the Sherburne County Jail where he faces charges of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, fleeing police on foot, and giving a false name to police.