St. Patrick’s Day Parades Marching Through Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- If you’re looking to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, central Minnesota has plenty to offer. Multiple parades are happening in the area this weekend.

On Saturday you can get decked out in green and head over to Marty or Rice.

The festival in Marty, hosted by Holy Cross Parish and Pearl Lake Lodge, runs from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and features food, fun, and of course plenty to drink.

O’Brien’s Pub in Rice is holding their parade at 3:00 p.m. with line-up starting at 2:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday St. Cloud is holding their St. Patrick’s Day parade starting at 2:00 p.m. in downtown. Bagpipers, Irish music and dancers will all be a part of the celebration.

The parade starts at River’s Edge Convention Center, moves west down West St. Germain, turns south on 7th Avenue South by Capitol One, and then cuts back east on 1st Street South to end with a big tent party at Olde Brick House.