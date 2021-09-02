St. Mary’s Cathedral Block Party Set for September 11th

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Mary's Cathedral Block Party is back this year in downtown St. Cloud. It will be held Saturday, September 11th.

Father Scott Pogatchnik says it is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps the church to continue its mission of helping the community.

We have mass three times a day, more or less every day, at 7:00 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. And throughout the day the church is open and so we have people come through people in need, people who are just looking for a listening ear, people who need a little help up from time to time. And so for us being a part of the downtown community means taking care of folks.

Pogatchnik says St. Mary's also helps support schools like St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Katherine Drexel.

Get our free mobile app

The Block Party will start with a mass at 4:00 p.m. followed by the band Harper's Chord at 6:00 p.m. and Michael Shynes at 8:00 p.m. There's also a beer garden, food, a book sale, silent auction, bingo, and kids games.

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud