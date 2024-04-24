Liberty Block Party Changing Their Plans

The Block Party's featured band, the Guess Who will not perform this summer. Instead the event will go on as scheduled on June 28th, at Whitney Park starting at 5:00 p.m. with a different lineup. The annual Liberty Block Party will celebrate it’s 36th edition this summer.

The Block Party will feature a variety of music from Minnesota artists who each have a strong following in this area including: The Rockin’ Hollywoods, Mason Dixon Line and Robby Vee with his Rock and Roll Caravan.

“We had initially signed the Guess Who to be part of our lineup this year, but due to issues regarding performance rights they will not be appearing” said Robin Gohman Liberty Bank Minnesota CEO. She goes on to say: “this gives us the opportunity to provide a show featuring acts that have so many followers in the region while providing 5 hours of music to go with a great food vendor lineup”.

Each of these acts have strong ties to Minnesota and this region and the combination gives the producers of the event an opportunity to feature real variety all in one sitting. Liberty representative Mark Bragelman puts it this way:

“for years we’ve talked about bringing in the best regional acts we could find and presenting them for one night of continuous music. You can hear the Rockin’ Hollywoods play their well known menu of 50’s and 60’s rock and roll, followed by Mason Dixon Line playing one of their great tribute shows, and cap off the evening listening to Robby Vee and his Rock and Roll Caravan play their brand of Rockabilly into the night, it’s a great combination”.

The Block Party is produced, fully funded and executed by Liberty Bank, Minnesota.