Paramount’s 100th Anniversary Block Party To Move Indoors

ST. CLOUD -- There's a change in plans for the Paramount Theatre's block party celebration Thursday.

Due to the chance of rain, the Paramount Center for the Arts has decided to move the party indoors.

All performances will remain as scheduled but take place on the Paramount Theatre stage.

Performance Schedule:

3:30pm – Buckets N Boards

5:30pm – SCSU Nepalese Student Association

7:00pm – Program Honoring Covid Heroes

7:30pm – The Killer Vees “I Am He Said” Concert

Space for each performance is limited and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Masks are also required inside the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Due to space limitations, artist booths, food/drink vendors and kids' activities will not be possible.

The Block Party is one of several events scheduled through December to celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th anniversary.