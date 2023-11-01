St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty to Drinking Before Tubing Accident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty to driving a jet ski while under the influence of alcohol and seriously hurting two boys on a tube he was pulling.

The incident happened in July when 43-year-old Ryan Willis was pulling the boys on a tube and they hit a dock on Watab Lake.

According to the charges, one of the boys was airlifted to Children's Hospital with an apparent skull fracture, a large cut on his head, and a bruised lung. Records show the other boy had concussion symptoms and body pain. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Court records show Willis had a preliminary blood alcohol level of .148 approximately two hours after the crash.

On Wednesday, Willis pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing substantial bodily harm - with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

Willis will be sentenced on January 16th.

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.

The 10 Weirdest TV Shows Based on Beloved Movies A RoboCop animated kids' show? A TV sequel to The Crow? These oddball TV spinoffs based on famous movies prove anything is franchise-able.