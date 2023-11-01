St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty to Drinking Before Tubing Accident

St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty to Drinking Before Tubing Accident

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty to driving a jet ski while under the influence of alcohol and seriously hurting two boys on a tube he was pulling.

The incident happened in July when 43-year-old Ryan Willis was pulling the boys on a tube and they hit a dock on Watab Lake.

According to the charges, one of the boys was airlifted to Children's Hospital with an apparent skull fracture, a large cut on his head, and a bruised lung. Records show the other boy had concussion symptoms and body pain. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Court records show Willis had a preliminary blood alcohol level of .148 approximately two hours after the crash.

On Wednesday, Willis pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing substantial bodily harm - with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

Willis will be sentenced on January 16th.

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished

These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.

The 10 Weirdest TV Shows Based on Beloved Movies

A RoboCop animated kids' show? A TV sequel to The Crow? These oddball TV spinoffs based on famous movies prove anything is franchise-able.

LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property

If you've got an extra $10 million, you can live in Franklin, Tennessee near Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Take a look at this stunning property recently listed by Justin Timberlake.

Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON