St. Joseph Has Interested Buyer in Former Police, Fire Station

ST. CLOUD -- St. Joseph has an interested buyer in its former police station and fire hall.

The city council approved a request for proposals back in April and after being open for a month they received two proposals one from Obbink Distilling Labs and another from Spring Hill Companies. Obbink was proposing to operate a new whiskey distillery and Spring Hill was proposing a retail and food business.

City staff is recommending moving forward with negotiating a purchase agreement with Spring Hill. Shannon Wiger is the Principal of Spring Hill Companies. Her most recent project was the renovation of the Frank Timmers Saloon building in downtown St. Joseph.

City staff felt the proposed distillery would be more appropriate on a larger site due to higher parking, loading and unloading, and warehousing needs. Staff and Obbink Distilling Labs will continue to look for alternative sites in town.

