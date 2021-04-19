For Sale: Former Police Station, Fire Hall in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- The city of St. Joseph is looking for a buyer for its former police station and fire hall. During Monday's meeting, the city council is expected to approve a request for proposals for the property on 1st Avenue Northwest.

About 2,500 square feet of the building used to be the police station and about 1,900 square feet is a garage known as the old fire station.

The city doesn't want to sell the building for speculative purposes but instead to a buyer with a clear vision for its future use. Selling factors include purchase price, economic development, and the quality of the development.

The old police station was built in 1920 and the fire hall was built in 1985. The market value for the property is listed at $237,500.

Proposals are due to the city by May 18th.

According to city documents, there are several parties who are interested in buying the property.

