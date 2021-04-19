For Sale: Former Police Station, Fire Hall in St. Joseph

Image courtesy of the city of St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- The city of St. Joseph is looking for a buyer for its former police station and fire hall. During Monday's meeting, the city council is expected to approve a request for proposals for the property on 1st Avenue Northwest.

About 2,500 square feet of the building used to be the police station and about 1,900 square feet is a garage known as the old fire station.

The city doesn't want to sell the building for speculative purposes but instead to a buyer with a clear vision for its future use. Selling factors include purchase price, economic development, and the quality of the development.

The old police station was built in 1920 and the fire hall was built in 1985. The market value for the property is listed at $237,500.

Proposals are due to the city by May 18th.

According to city documents, there are several parties who are interested in buying the property.

Get our free mobile app

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: St. Joseph
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top