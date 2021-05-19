St. Joseph 4th of July Parade is Happening this Year

ST. JOSEPH -- Organizers of the 4th of July parade in St. Joseph having given it the green light.

The St. Joseph Lions Club met Tuesday night and decided to hold the event. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 4th.

Their website says they'll start taking registrations for the parade Thursday and more specific details are coming.

Back in April, the Church of St. Joseph, announced they were canceling the Joetown Rocks live concert and festival for the second year in a row. However, their quilt auction is being held online.

