St. John’s Prep Opens Production of James and the Giant Peach

ST. CLOUD -- Colorful costumes, large puppets and a giant peach are coming to St. Cloud.

Students at St. John's Prep will open up their spring performance of James and the Giant Peach this weekend inside the Paramount Theatre.

This adventurous musical features a boy named James who finds himself on an adventure inside the center of the gigantic peach tagging along with some human sized bugs.

Levi Van Heel plays the musical story teller Ladahlord.

He's an omnipresence of the show, time isn't relevant to him. It's really cool because he just hangs out, tells the story and inserts himself throughout the show. It allows me to have fun and do what I want.

Van Heel says in addition to the life size bugs on stage, the show also features a live orchestra and several special effects intended to capture and amaze the audience.

We have a ton of animated backgrounds and sound effects that help make the show really cool.

While the show will be held at the Paramount, all the technical parts of the show such as the lighting and sound will be run by St. John's Prep students.

Tickets for the performance are $16 for students and $18 for adults. Showtimes run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.