St. John’s Prep Selects New Headmaster

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's Preparatory School will soon have a new headmaster.

The school announced Jon McGee will take over leading the institution on July 1.

Current Headmaster Father Jonathan Licari will be retiring at the end of this school year. McGee is currently the Vice President for Planning and Strategy at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

The St. John's Preparatory School Board of Regents searched for four-months to fill the headmaster position. They unanimously agreed to offer the position to McGee. Chris Towomey is the chair of the board he says McGee is the best choice for the job.

"Jon McGee is an excellent educational leader with extensive experience in the private college and university market not only at St. Ben's and St. John's but across the country."

McGee grew up in Mankato, has a bachelor's degree in government from St. John's and a master's degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota. He's worked at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University for 16 years.