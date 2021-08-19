TAKING THE FIRST STEP

Are you or your kids planning on attending college this year? Looking for a new career direction? One that makes you more money? Gives you more opportunity for growth? Or just meets your happiness meter for living?

Get our free mobile app

GREAT OPTIONS FOR US

One of the hardest things about trying to go back to school if you are a working adult, or sometimes if you are a student fresh out of high school? Finding a great education, and affordability.

COLLEGES THAT ARE CLOSE BY RATED HIGH

Lucky for us, we have great schools to choose from in Minnesota. Minnesota came in at number 14 for Best schools in the Country overall. Alexandria Technical & Community College ranked in at number 14 in the country! Accounting, Business Management, Carpentry, Communications and Design are just a few of the programs. I think the best part of this college is the access to cabins that you can rent, and places for you to park your boat on campus. If that doesn't sell it, I don't know what would.

Minnesota State Technical & Community College came in at 99. They offer a wide variety of classes in healthcare, administration, computer technology, criminal justice, cybersecurity, civil engineering technology, and much more. Now is a great time to get your application in for fall classes. If you have a dream, there's no time like the present to make it happen.

OTHER MINNESOTA COLLEGES THAT ROCK

Locally, we also have great community colleges. St Cloud Technical and Community College has been a great place for kids to get college credits during and right out of college, and choose majors that they are interested in. They ranked in at 113. I have two kids that attended classes here, and one that has one year remaining to get his degree in Graphic Design.

If you thought that getting a college degree was out of reach or impossible for you, think again. Only YOU can make the decision to set your path for the future. Take a look at your options.

20 Words and Phrases That Are So 2020

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog