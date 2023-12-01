St. Cloud’s Flyin’ Theisen BMX Brothers Find Success At National Finals

St. Cloud's Jacob and Lucas Theisen are BMX riding siblings who compete on the world stage. Last week they participated in the Race Of Champions and the National Finals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Only the top ten kids from each state are invited to compete at the Race of Champions, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

Jacob,11, raced against 80 kids in the 'Class' competition and took on 43 other kids in the 'Cruiser' competition while finishing in third place in both events. Lucas, 13, raced in the 'Class,' 'Cruiser' and '11/12 Open' events and won all three.

On Saturday and Sunday both of the Theisen boys competed in Class, Cruiser and Open races.

In the Class competition, Lucas made it to the final 16 (of 88 kids) before being eliminated in the semifinal round, while Jacob finished in fifth place out of 86 riders.

On their Cruiser bikes, both Jacob and Lucas won their National Final. For their effort, both were awarded a National Age Group champion plate, given to the top rider in their age group.

In addition to being honored for topping their respective age group, Jacob is ranked #4 nationally among all male cruiser riders of any age, while Lucas is ranked #7 among all male riders.

The Theisen brothers will attempt to qualify for the 2024 World Championships, which will be held in Rock Hill, South Carolina in May. Qualifying itself will be held in Florida next month.

Read more about the Flyin' Theisen brothers on their Facebook page AT THIS LINK.