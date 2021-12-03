St. Cloud Woman Indicted on 1st-Degree Premeditated Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County Grand jury has indicted a St. Cloud woman on 1st-degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of Janesa Lashay Harris.

Thirty-three-year-old Angela Jones is also charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder in the case.

Harris's body was found in an apartment unit in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North on June 2nd, 2021. Court records indicate she was killed on or about May 31st.

The Midwest Medical Examiners office conducted an autopsy on Harris and determined she died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Jones is being held on $2-million unconditional bail or $1-million with conditions.

Jones is also charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange of Litchfield days later.

Jones and three others are accused of driving Lange to the end of Cooper Avenue South, shooting her and leaving her body alongside the road.

Jones, 23-year-old Deantae Davis, 26-year-old Kenneth Carter Jr., and 36-year-old Alicia Lewis are all charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.

In the state of Minnesota, a grand jury indictment is required for 1st-degree murder and any crimes carrying a sentence of life imprisonment.

