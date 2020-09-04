St. Cloud Woman Charged With Arson

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with 1st-degree arson after allegedly trying to burn down a garage.

According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Lisa Rueckert called 911 just after 1:30 in the afternoon Wednesday to report she had set her garage on fire.

Records show Rueckert had told another person in the home that she started the fire and wanted to go to prison. The witness was able to get a garden hose and put the fire out before fire crews and police arrived.

Records show Rueckert smelled of alcohol at the time of the incident and showed visible signs of being drunk.

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal arrived at the home in the 700 block of 13th Avenue South and determined an accelerant was used. Authorities discovered a small gas can that appears to have been used to start the fire.

No damage estimate is available.