St. Cloud VA to Hold Health Care Listening Session

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is conducting one of 50 listening sessions nationwide on the future of health care within the system.

On Thursday, stakeholders, veterans, and VA officials will share ideas on how to design a health care system for the future.

The feedback will be used to develop recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission next January. The AIR Commission will then hold public hearings as part of their review before submitting recommendations to Congress and the President for review and approval in 2023.

To register for the listening session, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.