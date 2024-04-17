St. Cloud State Names Dietz Interim President

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University has named an interim president. Larry Dietz will take over on July 1st.

Dietz served as the president of Illinois State University until his retirement in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Under his leadership, the university added and refined many undergraduate and graduate programs, received approval for a new College of Engineering, and managed a staff of over 3,600.

Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, is thankful Dietz agreed to come out of retirement to help the university

I am pleased that Dr. Dietz has agreed to come out of retirement and lead St. Cloud State University as interim president for the next two years. Larry’s extensive knowledge and experience in public higher education are the perfect combination for SCSU at this time, and I am confident that under his leadership, the university will move forward to serve its students and employees successfully, the Central Minnesota community, and the entire state.

Dietz holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and a Master’s Degree in college student personnel and a Doctorate in higher education administration from Iowa State University.

Dietz will succeed Robbyn Wacker who announced her intention to depart from SCSU at the end of her current contract earlier this year.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public