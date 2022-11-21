St. Cloud State Accepting Submissions, Nominations for MLK Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Submissions are now being accepted for an annual contest.
St. Cloud State University is asking for visual art and spoken word submissions from kids ages kindergarten through college for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Service weekend.
This year’s Dexter R. Stanton essay and visual art contest theme is “Our Beloved Community: The Courage to Celebrate Diversity.” Artists are asked to draw inspiration from King’s quote “find voice in a whisper.”
St. Cloud State is also asking members of the community to nominate groups or individuals who are under-recognized, innovative, or do important outreach work locally for the program’s Humanitarian Awards.
Submissions and nominations will be accepted through December 2nd. The 11th annual celebration will be held January 14th through the 16th.