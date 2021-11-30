St. Cloud Should Have a Lot More Snow Than it Does Right Now

December kicks off this week, and as was driving home yesterday I couldn't help but think that we should probably have more snow around the St. Cloud area than we do. Don't get me wrong, I have no problem seeing clear sidewalks, and not battling winter driving, but according to WeatherSpark.com we should have a lot more snow on the ground.

The average sliding 31-day snowfall during December in Saint Cloud is gradually decreasing, starting the month at 4.3 inches, when it rarely exceeds 10.9 inches, and ending the month at 3.9 inches, when it rarely exceeds 9.7 inches or falls below 0.1 inches. The highest average 31-day accumulation is 4.3 inches on December 1.

In recent years, snowfall has been less and less in the month of December. I remember last year the weather was so nice that a couple of golf courses were letting people go out and play a couple of weeks before Christmas. In 2020 we didn't get a "heavy snow" until December 23rd. In 2019 we got heavy snow on December 9th, but then it was just freezing rain until December 30th.

What will this December bring? Who knows. But we should be starting the month with about 4 inches of snow. Right now the St. Cloud area is at 0 inches.

But I'd be cool with a green Christmas. It makes travel easier for everyone, and there's far less shoveling involved.

