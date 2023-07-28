St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Sentenced to Prison

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter to 68 years and four months in prison for his role in a south St. Cloud shooting last summer. He gets credit for having already served nearly a year in jail.

Ledbetter was found guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault, four counts of attempted aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The court also found Ledbetter guilty of the aggravating factor of committing the crimes as part of a group of three or more defendants who all actively participated in the crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, Ledbetter and two other suspects, 27-year-old Bryant Garth II and 21-year-old Jamarcus Morris, pulled up to a group of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South and fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were hit.

The charges against Garth and Morris are currently going through the court system.

