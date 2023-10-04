St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to shooting at his friend while under the influence of drugs.

Nineteen-year-old Nathan Adams pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1100 block of 16th Avenue South on May 23rd. A woman told officers her 16-year-old son was shot at while they were sitting in their van in front of their house.

Court records show Adams showed up unannounced and fired three shots at the boy.

Later, officers were made aware that Adams was standing outside a nearby house. After a brief foot chase, Adams was arrested and interviewed.

Court records show Adams admitted firing the shots to scare his friend. He admitted to using drugs, not sleeping for two days, and was having hallucinations.

Three shell casings were found at the scene and a 9mm handgun was found on the floorboard of Adams' car.

Adams will be sentenced on December 13th.

