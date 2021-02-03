St. Cloud Shooting Sends Man to Hospital

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Officers were sent to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 1st Street South around 6:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots, but weren’t able to located anyone involved. Officers did notice a crime scene on the west side of the intersection that indicated someone might have been injured. Based on evidence gathered at the scene, officers believe the individuals involved in the incident left in two separate vehicles.

A short time later, officers were advised that a man had shown up at the St. Cloud Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and determined that the man had been shot at 25th Avenue and 1st Street South earlier in the evening. His name was not released.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, authorities do not believe the incident was random or that it poses any current threat to public safety. Investigators believe the shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation into this incident is active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.