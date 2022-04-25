St. Cloud Schools Plan For Improvements at Apollo, North

During the summer months St. Cloud Schools often have planned maintenance and improvement projects. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says they have planned HVAC work scheduled for Apollo High School this upcoming year and an improved entrance at North Junior High. Jett says this type of thing often happens in the summer months which also includes the cleaning of buildings.

Superintendent Jett says there has still been talk about renovations at Apollo High School. He says incoming Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam and the school board will address that question at a board retreat scheduled for next fall. Jett says it has been important to the district that access and opportunity is available to all students. He says it is important that the North side residents get the same things afforded to them as the south side residents and students. Jett says they do continue to improve Apollo all the time. He says they've added new carpeting, a new orchestra room, purchased new furniture for classrooms, the media center and the cafeteria.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Willie Jett it is available below.