St. Cloud Schools Looking at Graduation Ceremony Options [PODCAST]

Many St. Cloud area schools including District 742 began distance or e-learning education today. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He talked about how students and teachers are adjusting to this different learning style. Willie says teachers can still do lectures, quizzes, video interaction with students and more.

It is unclear how long schools will need to continue with distance learning but Willie and other school officials and parents have discussed how graduation ceremonies could be handled in a couple months. Willie says options include a drive-by ceremony as a possibility.